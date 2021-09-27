Apple Patches 3 More Zero-Days Under Active Attack

Apple has patched three zero-day security vulnerabilities in recently released updates to iOS and macOS that are being actively exploited. One of the flaws could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges and affects macOS and older versions of iPhones. The two security releases went live on Thursday, with iOS 12.5.5 addressing three zero-days that affect older models of the iPhone and iPod devices and security update 2021-006 for macOS Catalina, which patches one of the same vulnerabilities. The most critical vulnerability, the XNU kernel vulnerability, was discovered by Google researchers in the Google Threat Analysis Group and Google’s Project Zero.