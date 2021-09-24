Air Force Reserve Command Prepares for 5G Boost

On Tuesday, the Air Force revealed that it is working with the Verizon Public Sector to deploy 5G Ultra Wideband mobility technology to seven different Air Force Reserve Command installations. The bases are located in Florida, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The installations are set to commence this year and consist of C-band radios that tap into a spectrum range that provides for high-performance coverage. The installations will be fixed outdoors at each of the chosen facilities.

The implementation will result in more bandwidth, higher speeds, and lower latency. The program will support military pursuits such as animated simulation training and high-definition video that serves to support telemedicine for Air Force members. The technology will also support artificial intelligence for biometric identification and other purposes. The project builds on the Defense Department’s OTL 1a and b awards that were given to Verizon in 2019. Verizon has worked to provide wireless improvements to ten Air Force bases.

