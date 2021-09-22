Aide to Ukraine’s president survives apparent assassination attempt

A top aide to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was travelling in a car that came under fire at approximately 10 a.m. More than 10 bullets hit the car outside Kiev on Wednesday morning, and police are calling the incident an assassination attempt. Police are completing an operation to find the perpetrators and find more information about the circumstances of the attack.

Zelensky is in New York for the UN General Assembly and does not know who was responsible for the attack. Shefir, the top aide, was in a state of shock, but otherwise uninjured. The driver of the car was shot three times in the attack. Members of Zelensky’s team believe the attack could potentially be connected to policies that reduce the traditional influence of oligarchs in the country.

