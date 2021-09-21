Third man faces charges for Novichok attack

UK security forces have brought charges against a third Russian national due to his alleged involvement in the 2018 Sailsbury poisonings, which left three people critically ill and killed a fourth. Security sources stated that the individual, Denis Sergeev, was the on-ground commander in the Novichok attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia. Prime Minister Boris Johnson stated that the suspects should be handed over so they may go through a trial process and receive justice.

Police believe that the suspects in the case belonged to a GRU team, Russia’s military intelligence service. Sergeev is likely to be the team’s senior member and has been linked to other suspicious or covert activities across Europe. The Crown Prosecution Service has authorized the charges against Sergeev, however, he cannot be formally charged until he is arrested. All three suspects are likely still in Russia.