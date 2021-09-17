Global RiskNews Briefs

Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag resigns over Afghanistan crisis

17 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

After a majority of the Dutch parliament said Dutch Foreign Minister Sigrid Kaag mishandled the Afghanistan evacuation crisis, Kaag announced her resignation on Thursday. Many vulnerable people were left behind in the chaotic evacuation effort in Afghanistan after tens of thousands foreigners and Afghans who were associated with international organizations were airlifted out of Kabul. 

On wednesday, a debate took place in the Dutch parliament and a motion was drafted to condemn the cabinet’s handling of the situation. Kaag stated that she stood by what happened in Kabul, but accepted responsibility for parliament’s findings. She added that the Dutch efforts in Afghanistan will continue without her. Hundreds of Dutch citizens whose work meant they were at risk were unable to reach the airport to be flown to safety during the airlift efforts last month.

