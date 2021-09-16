Household Names Hit with £500K Fine for Spamming Consumers

In the UK, three popular companies have been fined nearly half a million USD collectively by the UK privacy regulator after delivering hundreds of millions of marketing messages to consumers and violating certain marketing laws. We Buy Any Car was allegedly fined £200,000 by the Information Commissioner’s Office after sending 191 million emails to customers and 3.6 million texts. Saga Services and Saga Personal Finance were also fined, £150,000 and £75,000 respectively. Between the two companies, 157 marketing emails were sent.

Receipts show that the consumers had not given direct consent to receive the messages, and the firms have been sent an additional enforcement notice warning that the companies may face court action if illegal marketing continues. Lastly, high street retailer Sports Direct was also fined for sending 2.5 million emails as part of a re-engagement campaign. The fines were issued under the UK Privacy and Electronic Communications Regulations Act, which governs nuisance marketing messages and calls.

