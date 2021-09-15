Haiti Prosecutor Seeks Charges Against Prime Minister in President’s Assassination

On Tuesday, leading Haitian prosecutor Ben-Ford Claude called on Judge Garry Orélien to charge Prime Minister Ariel Henry in connection with the July assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moïse. The Prime Minister fired the prosecutor in the latest updates to the assassination story that has deepened the country’s political chaos. Claude stated that there was enough evidence to order the immediate indictment of Mr. Henry. Claude also asked that immigration authorities keep him from fleeing the country. However, hours later, the prime minister’s office released a letter relieving Claude of his duties on the basis of serious administrative faults.

According to Claude, the prime minister held two phone calls in the hours after the assassination with a key suspect. The suspect is known as former Justice Ministry official Joseph Felix Badio. Mr. Badio, who is a fugitive, spoke to the prime minister from the vicinity of the assassination. Mr. Henry has not responded to calls requesting his comments and has denied any involvement or links to the murder. Claude’s dismissal will not affect whether the judge decides to act against Mr. Henry, however, Haitian law bans the arrest of acting prime ministers.

