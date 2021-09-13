Poland Extradites Alleged Botnet Operator to US

Ukrainian national Glib Oleksandr Ivanov-Tolpintsev has been extradited to the United States and is facing charges associated with decrypting the credentials of thousands of computers across the world and selling them on dark web forums. Ivanov-Tolpintsev was initially arrested in Poland on October 3, 2020, however, he will now travel to the United States to face charges of conspiracy, trafficking in unauthorized access devices, and trafficking in computer passwords. Ivanov-Tolpintsev was presented before US magistrate Julie S Sneed on September 7, 2021.

Ivanov-Tolpintsev allegedly used a botnet and brute-forcing malware to compromise thousands of computers across the world, obtaining their passwords and selling them on a dark website titled The Marketplace. Ivanov-Tolpintsev is also accused of selling the credentials for his own personal enrichment. The credentials, once sold, were used to facilitate a wide range of illegal activities such as tax fraud, ransomware attacks, and other crimes. Ivanov-Tolpintsev was able to amass the login credentials of thousands of computers, some of which were located in the US.

