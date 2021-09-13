On Sunday, Iran reached an agreement with the United Nations atomic agency, stating that it will allow international inspectors to access some of the country’s nuclear-related sites. The agreement was likely an effort to avert a crisis in the negotiations that aim to restore the 2015 nuclear deal. International Atomic Energy Agency Director-General Rafael Grossi made a last-minute trip to Tehran this weekend in an attempt to persuade the country to increase its cooperation with the agency ahead of a key meeting that is set to take place on Monday.

A formal censure motion against Iran on behalf of the US, France, Britain, and Germany has been considered if no agreement was reached. The nuclear talks started in April but were interrupted due to elections that placed Mr. Ebrahim Raisi in power over the country. The new government has, so far, refused to set a date for resuming talks. Mr. Grossi and the head of Iran’s atomic energy agency released a joint statement in which Iran agreed to allow the agency to access nuclear sites to monitor Iran’s activities.

Read More: Iran Pledges to Cooperate With U.N. Atomic Agency, Easing Nuclear Talks Threat