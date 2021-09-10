CyberNews Briefs

Thousands of Fortinet VPN Account Credentials Leaked

10 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

According to a statement released by Fortinet, credentials stolen from 87,000 unpatched SSL-VPNs have been posted to an online forum by former Babuk gang members for free. On Wednesday, BleepingComputer reported that it had been a miscommunication with a threat actor who leaked nearly half a million Fortinet VPN credentials. The company stated that the credentials were scraped from exploitable devices last summer. BleepingComputer reported that the file contained credentials for 498,900 users across 12,800 devices.

Analysis showed that the IP addresses for the compromised credentials are for devices worldwide. There are roughly 22,500 entities impacted by the attacks located in 74 different countries. Fortinet has warned that the VPN credentials can be used to perform data exfiltration, install malware, and launch ransomware attacks. Therefore, companies impacted by the data leak should be extra cautious in their security protocol. Fortinet stated that entities should implement both the patch upgrade for a recent bug and reset passwords as soon as possible to avoid further risk.

Read More: Thousands of Fortinet VPN Account Credentials Leaked

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Healthcare orgs in California, Arizona send out breach letters for nearly 150,000 after SSNs accessed during ransomware attacks

September 10, 2021

Cyber-criminal Targets Dadsnet Founders

September 10, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2