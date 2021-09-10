Healthcare orgs in California, Arizona send out breach letters for nearly 150,000 after SSNs accessed during ransomware attacks

Two healthcare organizations have begun distributing breach notification letters after both revealed that sensitive information had been compromised as a result of recent cyberattacks. The data accessed by cybercriminals includes Social Security numbers, treatment information, and diagnosis data. Those who were impacted by the attack are located in California and Arizona. LifeLong Medical Care, one of the health centers, is in the process of sending out 115,000 breach notifications due to a ransomware attack that took place in November of last year. It is unclear which ransomware group was responsible for the attack.

Desert Wells Family Medicine, based in Arizona, also sent out breach notification letters to roughly 35,000 patients after they were hit by a ransomware attack that exposed sensitive patient information as a result. Desert Wells Family Medicine discovered the attack on May 21 and immediately worked with an incident response team to facilitate recovery. However, the ransomware group corrupted the data and patient electronic health records possessed by Desert Wells.

