Germany Investigates Russia Over Pre-Election Hacking

The federal prosecutor’s office in Germany is investigating who was responsible for hacking attempts aimed at politicians. The Foreign Ministry protested to Russia after several lawmakers and members of Parliament were targeted by phishing emails and attempts to obtain personal information. The federal prosecutor opened a preliminary investigation and cited the Foreign Ministry statement, implying that their efforts were concentrated at Russia.

The hacking attempts come a few weeks before Germans will elect a successor for Chancellor Angela Merkel. The upcoming election will be crucial for Germany’s future and it’s relationship with Russia. The investigation was opened in connection to the Ghostwriter campaign, a hacking campaign that can be attributed to the Russian military intelligence service, the G.R.U. The federal government of Germany urged the Russian government to stop the unlawful hacking attempts immediately.

