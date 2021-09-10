Flight lands in Qatar after Taliban cleared Americans and others to leave Afghanistan

The first passenger flight to leave Afghanistan after the US military airlift last month landed in Qatar on Thursday. The flight carried more than 100 foreign nationals including Canadian, American, Ukrainian, German, and British citizens. These citizens were among the 200 foreigners that were cleared to leave the country by the Taliban.

This flight is the first sign that some foreign nationals who want to leave will be able to. Qatar worked to transport the passengers in a convoy to secure a safe passage to Kabul’s airport. The passengers will go to a compound facility hosting Afghans and other evacuees after they land in Doha. Qatar’s deputy prime minister and minister of foreign affairs thanked the Taliban for their cooperation in restarting flights.

