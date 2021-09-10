Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as two for Covid-19

In a bid to get children back into classrooms, the Cuban government has begun vaccinating children as young as 2 years old for COVID-19. Cuba is believed to be the first to give young children the vaccine, but many countries say they will eventually vaccinate children. Cuban, homegrown vaccines were declared safe to give to children in September. Home internet is rare on the island, and instead of school, many children watch televised educational programming for hours each day while they cannot attend school.

The government has not provided much data to outside observers about their own developed vaccines, but will seek approval from WHO. Over four million people have been fully vaccinated in Cuba and the pediatric vaccination campaign began this week. The Cuban government is hoping to have over 90 percent of the population vaccinated before reopening its international borders in mid-november.

