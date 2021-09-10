Global RiskNews Briefs

Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as two for Covid-19

10 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

In a bid to get children back into classrooms, the Cuban government has begun vaccinating children as young as 2 years old for COVID-19. Cuba is believed to be the first to give young children the vaccine, but many countries say they will eventually vaccinate children. Cuban, homegrown vaccines were declared safe to give to children in September. Home internet is rare on the island, and instead of school, many children watch televised educational programming for hours each day while they cannot attend school. 

The government has not provided much data to outside observers about their own developed vaccines, but will seek approval from WHO. Over four million people have been fully vaccinated in Cuba and the pediatric vaccination campaign began this week. The Cuban government is hoping to have over 90 percent of the population vaccinated before reopening its international borders in mid-november.

Read more: Cuba begins vaccinating children as young as two for Covid-19

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Tanzania secures nearly $600M from IMF for COVID relief

September 9, 2021

South Africa will no longer send J&J vaccines to Europe, AU envoy says

September 3, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2