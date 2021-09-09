Google Android Security Update Patches 40 Vulnerabilities

Earlier this week, Google released its latest Android Security Bulletin, resolving a total of 40 vulnerabilities. The monthly update consisted of patches for seven flaws rated critical in nature. One of the security bugs tracked as CVE-2021-0687 patched this week affects Andriod 8.1, 9, 10, and 11. The most severe flaw patched was a critical vulnerability that lies in the Framework component. The bug could potentially enable a remote attacker utilizing a specially crafted fail to cause a permanent denial of service, according to the advisory.

Six other vulnerabilities were patched in the Framework component, all of which were considered high-severity. This included five elevation of privilege flaws and one that pertained to information disclosure vulnerability. Other areas in which patches were released include the Media framework and systems component, with two and seven vulnerabilities patched in each respectively. Six of the bugs fixed in the Systems component were of critical severity.

