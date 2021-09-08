Global RiskNews Briefs

National security police arrest organizers of Hong Kong’s Tiananmen vigil

08 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Four activists from a Hong Kong pro-democracy group called the Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements of China were arrested on Wednesday morning after the group failed to comply with a police order that requested information on alleged national security grounds. Police had reportedly sought details concerning the group’s funding and membership after an accusation that it was working as a foreign agent. This would violate the city’s national security law. The group is responsible for organizing the annual Tiananmen Square vigil.

Under the law, which was imposed last year, authorities have wide-ranging powers to persecute Hong Kong residents for political crimes. Individuals of the group arrested include vice chairwoman and barrister Chow Hang-tung and standing committee members Leung Kam-wai, Tang Ngok-kwan, and Chan Dor-wai. Chow posted a video to social media early Wednesday morning showing police attempting to open her door. The police confirmed that four individuals had been arrested, however, refused to identify their names or affirm that they were members of the pro-democracy group.

