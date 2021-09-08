DOJ Seeks Congressional Funding to Implement Policy on Body-Worn Cameras

On September 1, the Justice Department gave a press release in which it cited a commitment to transparency and accountability in the government. The department called for all federal law enforcement agents to be equipped with body-worn cameras. The Justice Department is now calling on Congress to fund the move, which the department believes will help promote safety. Federal agents from the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives located in Phoenix and Detroit were the first to wear the cameras. The initial phase will begin with implementing the policy in the Drug Enforcement Agency, the FBI, and the US Marshals Service.

Over the next few weeks, the different federal law enforcement agencies will likely introduce the policy. The announcement builds on a pilot program announced by the Justice Department in the fall of 2019 that set certain policies around the use of body-worn cameras by local officers partnered with US Marshals to serve warrants and conduct arrests. Some local law enforcement leaders allegedly withdrew participation from the task forces due to the terms of the agreement.

