Cyber-Attack on Washington DC University

At Howard University in Washington DC, classes were canceled due to a cyberattack. Last week, suspicious activity was discovered on the school’s network by its information technology team. On Monday, the university stated that it was collaborating with forensic experts and law enforcement to investigate what appeared to be a ransomware attack. The investigation remains in progress and it is unclear whether the attack was ransomware, or what group was behind the attack. Howard University shut down the school’s network, taking many student resources offline.

The school plans to be transparent about the attack and provide details as they emerge. The university also stated that it had no evidence suggesting that personal information belonging to students or staff had been accessed or compromised during the attack. It is unclear when the university’s network will come back online. Classes were canceled Tuesday and the campus was blocked off to everyone except essential employees. Campus Wi-Fi and access to some apps have also been blocked.

