Global RiskNews Briefs

South Africa will no longer send J&J vaccines to Europe, AU envoy says

03 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

An arrangement in which South Africa would ship Johnson and Johnson Covid-19 vaccines to Europe has been suspended according to the African Union Special Envoy for Covid-19 response. The suspension is in part due to interventions by the South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and French President Emmanuel Macron. Strive Masiyiwa, AU Special Envoy for Covid-19 response, said all the vaccines produced at Aspen, J&J’s partner company, will stay in Africa and be distributed there. 

The arrangement was criticized by activists who were concerned with the slow vaccination rates in Africa compared to Europe. Only 3% of Africa’s people have been fully vaccinated while 57% of the population of Europe has been fully vaccinated. The African Union has purchased more than 400 million doses of the J&J vaccine which will be distributed across the continent between now and September 2022. Europe also committed to give the AU 200 million doses before the end of December.

Read more: South Africa will no longer send J&J vaccines to Europe, AU envoy says

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

North Korea Rejects Covid-19 Vaccine Doses

September 2, 2021

Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine

September 1, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2