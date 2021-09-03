New Zealand Police Kill ‘Extremist’ Who Stabbed 6 in ISIS-Inspired Attack

32 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

A knife attack at a supermarket in New Zealand has injured six people and been labeled a terrorist attack by the prime minister. The suspect was shot and killed by police and had been under constant, active surveillance at the time of the attack. The Sri Lankan National who carried out the attack in West Auckland was considered to be a violent extremist inspired by the Islamic State and had been known to security forces since 2016.

This was the first terrorist attack in the country since 2019.The injured people were taken to hospitals in the Auckland area. Three were in critical condition and one was in serious condition. Auckland has been under lockdown for the Delta variant of Covid-19 and only supermarkets and essential businesses are open.

