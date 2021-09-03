Ethiopia’s Tigray crisis: Millions at risk under aid blockade – UN

Aid supplies are not reaching the conflict-area in the north of Ethiopia. An aid blockade is in effect on the Tigray region while a spokesperson for the government denies that supplies are being halted. Millions of civilians are depending on food, nutrition supplies, medicine and other aid. The UN approximates that 5.2 million people need urgent assistance to avoid a famine situation that would be the worst in decades.

Aid can move easier within Tigray itself, however, getting trucks into the region is proving to be difficult. The only land route is through the Afar region, but logistical and bureaucratic hold-ups have caused delays. 100 trucks a day are expected to be needed in the region, but none have gotten through since August 22. On Thursday, the trucks were said to be on the way to Tigray and the number of checkpoints had been reduced, according to the minister’s spokesperson.

