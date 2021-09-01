Global RiskNews Briefs

Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine

01 Sep 2021 OODA Analyst

Just a week after Japan suspended the use of roughly 1.63 million Moderna Covid-19 vaccine doses due to contamination, another batch has been put on hold after a foreign substance was found in a vial. The foreign substance was detected by a pharmacist in the Kanagawa Prefecture, according to authorities. Around 3,790 individuals had already received shots from the batch. The pharmacist reported floating black particles during a routine check for substances before the vaccine’s use. Moderna’s domestic distributor has collected the vial that is suspected to be contaminated.

There is no evidence so far that leads officials to believe that there are health hazards caused by the potentially contaminated vaccine. Takeda Pharmaceutical, which distributed the vaccine in Japan, stated that they had uncovered foreign materials in some doses of a batch of 560,000 vials. The batches were put on hold. Rovi, a Spanish pharmaceutical firm that bottles the vaccine, came forth and stated that a manufacturing line in Spain could be at the root of the issue, noting that it would launch an investigation into the issue. However, Japan’s health minister claimed on Tuesday that the foreign matter was due to administering failure and needles being incorrectly inserted into vials.

Read More: Japan finds black particles in Moderna vaccine

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

Covid-19 Delta Variant Pummels China’s Services Sector

August 31, 2021

India hits a milestone, giving vaccine shots to more than half of the eligible population.

August 27, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2