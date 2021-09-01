Houthi strikes on Yemen base kill at least 30, spokesman says

At least 30 soldiers were killed and an additional 60 wounded on Sunday due to a Houthi strike on a Yemeni military base belonging to a Saudi-led coalition. The base is located in the southwestern region of the country, according to a spokesman for southern forces Mohamed al-Naqeeb. The Houthis have recently carried out several attacks utilizing armed drones and ballistic missiles on the military base, known as the al-Anad military base. The death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams continue to clear the scene and assess the situation.

Two medical sources stated that several bodies had arrived at the main hospital in Lahj province shortly after the attack. Medical teams also stated that several wounded people also appeared for treatment at the center. It is unclear whether the casualties and injuries were all soldiers, or whether the count included some civilians as well. Several loud blasts were heard in the al-Anad area, which is located roughly 43 miles north of the southern port city Aden.