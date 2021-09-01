FBI, CISA warn of potential cyberattacks over Labor Day weekend

The FBI and Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency have released a joint advisory warning of potential cyberattacks over Labor Day weekend. The agencies noted that cyberattackers have launched dozens of devastating attacks over long weekends in past years. They urged organizations to take extra steps to secure their systems and potentially engage in threat hunting on networks to seek out signs that of unauthorized access. Officials stated that ransomware continues to be a national security threat facing US organizations.

The agencies urged organizations not to pay ransom demands in the event of an attack. The CISA and FBI should be contacted before any decisions regarding contact with threat actors are made. The CISA also noted that there has been an increase in the severity of ransomware attacks, particularly those that occur on holidays and weekends such as the Kaseya attack that took place on the US holiday of July 4. Overall, companies should be proactive in security efforts over the long weekend as many employees will be away from the office on Monday.

