Bangkok Airways has publicly apologized for a data breach in which the passport information and other personally identifiable data were leaked. The company stated that it discovered the cyberattack on August 23. The airline expressed that it was sorry for any inconvenience that the breach may have caused to customers. It has not released any information regarding what timeframe the data came from or how many customers were involved in the breach. The company did confirm that the names, nationalities, genders, phone numbers, contact information, historical travel information, email addresses, partial credit card information, and special meal information were accessed.

Bangkok Airways is still conducting an investigation into the attack to understand the full effects. The airline also stated that it was working on strengthening its IT system and identifying potential victims. The attack did not affect operational or aeronautical security systems, according to the statement. The company urged customers to contact the police or take legal action should they receive any notices purporting to be from Bangkok Airways requesting payment card details or other information. The announcement was released last Friday and coincided with a notice from the LockBit ransomware group in which the threat actors stated that it planned to release 103 GB of files stolen from Bangkok Airways.

Read More: Bangkok Airways apologizes for passport info breach as LockBit ransomware group threatens data leak