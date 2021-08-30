Afghan Militants Fire Rockets at Kabul Airport as U.S. Nears Withdrawal

Afghan militants allegedly fired rockets at Kabul’s airport, which is still under US control, as US forces rushed to complete evacuation missions in Afghanistan ahead of the Tuesday deadline to exit the country. The US deployed counter-rocket defenses to intercept the weapons. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, which occurred on Monday. US officials have repeatedly warned of imminent threats from the Islamic State whereas the Taliban are coordinating with the military during the handover.

The assault is the latest surge in violence in the final days of the US’s 20-year military presence in Afghanistan. The incident followed a drone strike conducted by the US on Sunday that targeted suspected Islamic State suicide bombers who, according to US intelligence, were likely to attack the airport. A suicide bombing last week killed 13 US service members and more than 200 Afghan civilians. The US military is expected to perform its final evacuations today, marking its last full day in Afghanistan before control of the airport is turned over to the Taliban.

