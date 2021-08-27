India hits a milestone, giving vaccine shots to more than half of the eligible population.

159 SHARES Share Tweet Post Reddit

After initially struggling to roll out enough doses, India has given at least one Covid-19 vaccine shot to over half of the eligible population. The health ministry in India said it was ramping up its vaccination drive and working with regional governments to increase the rate of vaccination and prevent another outbreak. India is still recording approximately 33,000 cases a day and has over a million total cases.

15% of the eligible population is completely vaccinated and India has given out more than 610 million doses of the three vaccines since January. In the first week of October, India will begin using Zydus Cadila’s DNA-based vaccine and will increase the vaccine supply. India is hoping to have all Indians vaccinated by the end of the year.

