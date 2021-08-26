Gunmen kill 36 villagers in Nigeria’s divided Plateau state

In Nigeria, attackers shot dead at least 36 people and destroyed buildings during an overnight raid on a village near the central city of Jos. The area has been repeatedly hit by ethnic clashes. The gunmen reportedly went house to house, murdering residents in Yelwa Zangam late on Tuesday. A military spokesman stated that troops struggled to get to the area as a bridge had been destroyed. Jobs is the capital of Plateau State, a region that has seen regular fighting between the Hausa-Fulani group and a number of smaller ethnic groups.