Gunmen kill 36 villagers in Nigeria’s divided Plateau state
In Nigeria, attackers shot dead at least 36 people and destroyed buildings during an overnight raid on a village near the central city of Jos. The area has been repeatedly hit by ethnic clashes. The gunmen reportedly went house to house, murdering residents in Yelwa Zangam late on Tuesday. A military spokesman stated that troops struggled to get to the area as a bridge had been destroyed. Jobs is the capital of Plateau State, a region that has seen regular fighting between the Hausa-Fulani group and a number of smaller ethnic groups.
State Governor Simon Lalong described the event as barbaric and confirmed that security forces had successfully detained 10 suspects and were pursuing others still at large. the area has been placed under a 24-hour curfew to prevent further attacks. Authorities had just relaxed a previous curfew that was enacted after attackers killed 22 commuters in the same area earlier this summer. According to a registrar at a hospital in Jos confirmed the death toll.
