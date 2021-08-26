CIA, U.S. Troops Conduct Missions Outside Kabul Airport to Extract Americans, Afghan Allies

According to new reports, the Central Intelligence Agency and the US military are conducting extraction operations to evacuate Americans outside of the Kabul airport with just days remaining before the August 31 operation deadline. US forces are using ground troops and helicopters to conduct the missions. The clandestine operations to rescue American personnel inside and outside of Kabul were initiated in recent days, according to US officials. The missions are using military helicopters but are under the control of the CIA.

US troops have reportedly gone into Kabul on joint missions with other foreign allies, including Britain and France, to designated locations in which citizens were picked up from all of the nations. US green-card holders and Afghans who have special visas for helping the US military were also evacuated. The ground operations are considered to be highly dangerous due to the current circumstances. The US has placed a priority on evacuating Americans over Afghans who are at risk, including thousands of Afghan interpreters and others who worked for the US government but remain inside the country. These individuals face retribution from the Taliban and will likely be sought after by the terrorist group.

