All students and staff at Afghanistan’s only girls’ boarding school flee to Rwanda

On Tuesday, officials from the School of Leadership Afghanistan announced that all students and staff had been evacuated to Rwanda to flee violence from the Taliban. The school was Afghanistan’s only girls’ boarding school. The move came just days after the Taliban ousted the government in Afghanistan, resulting in a ban on education for girls and women. Last week, the school evacuated nearly 250 students, staff, faculty, and family members, according to the co-founder of the boarding school. Located in Kabul, some of the students’ academic records were burned to prevent identification.

The individuals are headed to Rwanda through Qatar where the school plans to hold a semester abroad while the situation develops. The school’s president stated that she hoped they could eventually go back and requested privacy for the community, which may be at risk for Taliban violence. The school’s co-founder, Basij-Rasikh, started the school while still a teenager with the hope of providing access to quality education for girls in Afghanistan.