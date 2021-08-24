Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema sworn in as President in rare victory for an African opposition leader

On Tuesday morning, Zambia’s newly-elected president Hakainde Hichilema was sworn into office after a stunning victory for the opposition leader. The ceremony was attended by other African leaders such as Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the leader of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera. Mutale Nalumango, Zambia’s second female Vice President, was also sworn in. Hichilema defeated former President Edgar Lungu in a landslide victory by almost one million votes. The election marked the sixth time Mr. Hichilema attempted to become president.