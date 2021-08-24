Global RiskNews Briefs

Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema sworn in as President in rare victory for an African opposition leader

24 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

On Tuesday morning, Zambia’s newly-elected president Hakainde Hichilema was sworn into office after a stunning victory for the opposition leader. The ceremony was attended by other African leaders such as Tanzania’s President Samia Suluhu Hassan and the leader of Malawi Lazarus Chakwera. Mutale Nalumango, Zambia’s second female Vice President, was also sworn in. Hichilema defeated former President Edgar Lungu in a landslide victory by almost one million votes. The election marked the sixth time Mr. Hichilema attempted to become president.

The inauguration marks a huge turnaround for the politician, who spent several months in prison in 2017 on widely politically motivated treason charges. The charges were eventually dropped due to intense international pressure. Lungu indicated that he may challenge the result of the elections, yet later changed his mind and agreed to a peaceful transition of power. Hichilema called Tuesday a “new dawn in Zambia” amid celebrations.

Read More: Zambia’s Hakainde Hichilema sworn in as President in rare victory for an African opposition leader

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

China’s Three-child policy formally passed into law

August 20, 2021

Taliban Block Routes to Kabul Airport, Hampering Evacuations From Afghanistan

August 18, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2