ICON Lands More Than $200 Million To 3D Print Homes, Ramps Up For NASA Mars And Moon Missions

ICON, a 3D printed home builder, has raised $207 million in a Series B round led by Northwest Venture Partners, resulting in a total raise of $266 million. The company, based in Austin, began the second round of funding as a response to the sweeping housing shortage across the United States and the real estate climate. The company plans to use the funds to quadruple its fleet of house-printing robots by the end of the year. The company’s goals are to make the next generation faster, better, cheaper, and autonomous to offer housing for the lowest cost possible.

Due to labor constraints and supply chain issues, there are hundreds of builders who have contacted the company. According to ICON, they have received thousands of requests for new homes. The startup was founded in 2018 and has since grown to boast 100 employees. ICON built the first permitted 3D home in the US and has gained projects with NASA and the US military. The company also gives back to communities, constructing shelters for the homeless.

