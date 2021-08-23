News BriefsTechnology

The Texas National Guard Just Unveiled the Largest 3D Printed Structure in North America

23 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

Earlier this week, the Texas Military Department opened a 3,800 square foot barracks that will soon be home to 72 soldiers or airmen at the Camp Swift Training Center in Bastrop, Texas. The entire barracks building was 3D printed with concrete and is the latest example of the US military utilizing technology and additive manufacturing to work. However, the Pentagon is allegedly still wary of the new techniques. Creating an entire building out of 3D printed concrete brought up unique challenges, such as the behavior of concrete under different temperatures.

The firm responsible for the building, ICON, has worked on other projects for the Air Force’s Defense Innovation Unit and AFWERX. The company stated that it had to ruggedized an enormous house-building robot to withstand the Texas elements and heat. The company hopes that the building project produced valuable data that will make the process easier for future construction efforts using 3D printing.

Read More: The Texas National Guard Just Unveiled the Largest 3D Printed Structure in North America

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

ICON Lands More Than $200 Million To 3D Print Homes, Ramps Up For NASA Mars And Moon Missions

August 24, 2021

Drug Enforcement Feds Want Augmented Reality to Monitor U.S./Mexico Border

August 20, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2