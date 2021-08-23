Second Nigerian “Chibok girl” freed in a week seven years after abduction

This week, a second young woman who was abducted from the town of Chibok by Boko Haram militants nearly seven years ago was freed this week, according to the state governor of Borno. The woman was one of 270 teenagers who went missing in the northeastern town in 2014. The kidnappings sparked international outrage and a viral campaign on social media that called for efforts to bring the girls home. The young woman, Hassana Adamu, was returned to her family alongside her two children. The event comes just one week after Governor Babagana Zulum announced that he expected her arrival.

Eighty-two of the victims were freed in 2017 after mediation between Nigeria and Boko Haram. 24 has been released or found before then. Some other have escaped or been rescued, but there are still roughly 110 girls in captivity. The army released a statement earlier this week claiming that more than 1,000 Boko Haram members and their families had recently surrendered due to intense military pressure from Nigerian troops.

