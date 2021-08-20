JPMorgan Chase, a US-based banking and financial services company, has alerted customers that a technical glitch may have exposed users’ personal data to other customers. The technical error allowed users of the website chase .com or Chase Mobile App to temporarily view the banking information of other customers whose personal details were similar. The malfunction allegedly occurred for two months and primarily affected customers in Montana. Data that may have been accessed by other JPMorgan customers include names, account numbers, account balances, and transaction details.

JPMorgan released a data breach notification letter that is viewable on the Montana attorney general’s website. The breach was reported to have begun on May 24 and ended on July 14. JPMorgan Chase notified the Montana Office of the Attorney General on August 13 after realizing what happened. No evidence has been found that the personal information of customers who were impacted by the event was used for criminal activity or maliciously. JPMorgan Chase has also offered customers impacted by the breach one year of free credit monitoring.

Read More: JPMorgan Chase Notifies Customers of Data Breach