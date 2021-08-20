Drug Enforcement Feds Want Augmented Reality to Monitor U.S./Mexico Border

As augmented reality becomes more and more popular, the Drug Enforcement Administration is looking into its usage and applications at the US/Mexico border. Augmented reality superimposes computer-generated information over views of the real world. The DEA’s Aviation Division is seeking an AR mapping system to equip in government aircraft. This would assist pilots by overlaying street names, addresses, parcel data, business names, and landmarks directly over live videos.

The DEA is seeking a system that includes high-resolution aerial synthetic imagery, mapping data of the entire US and Mexico border, and more features. The DEA has become the latest government agency to seek out the technology, as the Veterans Affairs departments and others are already using augmented and virtual reality capabilities in its spaces.

