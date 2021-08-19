Global RiskNews Briefs

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

19 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

Flash floods along the coast of the Black Sea in Turkey have left at least 77 people killed and 34 people missing. The floods began on August 11, and rescue missions continued Tuesday. The floods demolished homes and bridges and blocked access to numerous roads. 

26 people remain unaccounted for in Kastamonu province and eight are missing in Sinop province. Disaster relief efforts included building temporary bridges and using helicopters to deliver aid to villages cut off by blocked roads. 2,400 people were evacuated to safety across the northern coast of Turkey as rescue efforts are also concentrated on the southern coast fighting wildfires.

OODA Analyst

