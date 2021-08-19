Protests against Afghan Taliban spread in early signs of resistance

Flag-waving protestors took to the streets of Afghan cities on Thursday to protest the Taliban. Witnesses claimed a crowd in Asadabad saw a few casualties, though it is unclear if the casualties were resulting from Taliban interference or a stampede. These rallies, along with the thousands of people scrambling to flee the country, underline the challenge to the Taliban.

Since conquering Kabul on Sunday, the Taliban has claimed to want peace, will not find revenge on enemies, and is planning on respecting the rights of women within the framework of Islamic Law. Protests flared up in the city of Jalalabad and Paktia province, also in the east of the country with Asadabad. First Vice President Amrullah Saleh is rallying opposition to the Taliban and is supporting the protests.

