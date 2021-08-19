Global RiskNews Briefs

Algeria blames groups it links to Morocco, Israel for wildfires

19 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

Algeria blamed its recent fires on two recently designated “terrorist” organizations, the Islamist Rashad group and MAK. The president’s office on Wednesday said police had arrested 22 people for starting the fires. These groups were designated as terrorist organizations this year. Forest fires have been the fiercest in Algeria and have caused damage and casualties in several provinces. 

MAK is known to get support and help from Morrocco and the Zionist entity of Israel. The presidency claims the actions by MAK reflect directly on the relations between Morocco and Algeria and would result in intensifying security on the western borders of the country with Morocco. Algeria and Morocco have had difficult relations for decades and Algeria does not recognise Israel, while Israel and Morocco will soon establish full diplomatic ties. Morocco and Israel were unavailable for comment on the accusations.

