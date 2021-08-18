CyberNews Briefs

Twitter to allow users in US, South Korea, and Australia to report misleading tweets

18 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

On Wednesday, Twitter announced that it will begin a test trial of a new feature that would allow users in the United States, South Korea, and Australia to report misleading tweets that may be spreading misinformation. The option will appear to users after clicking the button to report the tweet. Twitter stated that they were going to start the test with a small group of users to ensure that the approach is effective and well-received by its customers.

Twitter also stated that although they may not take action against each reported tweet, user input will help the company identify trends that will aid its misinformation work overall. Twitter was joined by Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Redbubble, and TikTok in signing up to the Australian Code of Practice on Disinformation and Misinformation in February. Twitter reported in its first transparency report released under the code that it had taken action against 3.5 million accounts globally for violation of rules. They reportedly suspended one million accounts and took down 4.5 million pieces of content. Twitter also began labeling tweets it had determined to be misleading about Covid-19 and its vaccines, warning users who are viewing the content.

