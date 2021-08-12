Japanese electronic components manufacturer Murata apologizes for breach of employee and customer data

A Japanese electronics components manufacturer called Murata suffered from a data breach in June that exposed bank account information belonging to employees and partners of the company. CEO of Murata Manufacturing Norio Nakajima released a statement this week apologizing for the incident. The breach occurred when a subcontractor downloaded a project management data file that contained over 72,000 pieces of sensitive information. More than 30,000 of the documents contained business partner information, such as names, addresses, phone numbers, email addresses, bank account numbers, and more.

The companies exposed in the attack are based in Japan, China, the Phillippines, Malaysia, Singapore, the US, and the EU. Nakajima explained that the unnamed subcontractor was working on the company’s account system update project when the breach occurred. The notice included a timeline of the event as well as information from Murata’s security team. The company stated that the data was deleted on the same day under the supervision of the subcontractor.

