Accenture Confirms LockBit Ransomware Attack

Accenture states that it has been a victim of a LockBit ransomware attack. According to the company, LockBit offered Accenture’s purported databases and jabbed at its security efforts, which are reportedly lacking. Accenture stated that it recovered effectively from its backups. The LockBit ransomware gang recently published the name and logo of one of its latest victims, Accenture. Accenture represents one of the world’s biggest and most powerful companies as a global business consulting firm. Accenture boasts clients including 91 of the Fortune Global 100 and three-quarters of the Fortune Global 500.

LockBit offered up Accenture databases for sale in its most recent post to its Dark Web forum. Accenture seemingly failed to pay a ransom demand to the gang, prompting them to leak a folder named W1 that consisted of a collection of PDF documents stolen from the company. LockBit operators claimed to have gained access to the organization’s network. News of the ransomware attack emerged Wednesday morning following LockBit’s claims.

