CyberNews Briefs

1M Stolen Credit Cards Hit Dark Web for Free

11 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

Hundreds of thousands of active credit cards have hit the web for free. The incident is aimed at promoting AllWorld.Cards, a new cybercriminals’ dark website for selling payment credentials online. Threat actors have allegedly stolen and leaked the one million cards for free to advertise the site to other cybercriminals and allow them to test the resources for free before eventually paying for the new service. Researchers at threat intelligence firm Cyble noticed the leak during routine monitoring of cybercrime and dark web marketplace, according to researchers.

Cyble released a post over the weekend detailing their findings. The cards were all stolen between 2018 and 2019, according to the advertisements. The leaked cards include information such as credit card numbers, expiration dates, CVV, name, country, state, city, address, ZIP code, emails, and phone numbers. This leaves the victims susceptible not only to financial theft, but to identity fraud, phishing, and social engineering.

Read More: 1M Stolen Credit Cards Hit Dark Web for Free

Tags:
OODA Analyst

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

You Might Also Like

UPMC to Pay $2.65M to Settle Data Breach Case

August 11, 2021

Hackers take $600m in ‘biggest’ cryptocurrency theft

August 11, 2021
OODALoop-subscribe-May-2014-v2