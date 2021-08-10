FCC Releases First U.S. Mobile Broadband Map

On Friday, the Federal Communications Commission released a new map that detailed where the four largest mobile carriers provide voice and data service. The map’s release was part of an effort to improve broadband and internet services across the United States. The map includes carriers Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and UScellular, showing where they provide LTE coverage. The map provides a way for consumers to deliberately choose carriers based on their specific address or geographical area.

The map was created under the Broadband Data Act, which was signed into law in March of 2020 and allows the FCC to collect data from wired, fixed wireless, satellite broadband providers. The data was then compiled to create the map that depicts broadband availability. The FCC is still working towards compliance with the relatively new law and stated that the map serves as a public test of the standardized criteria laid out in the legislation that seeks to facilitate improved mapping.

