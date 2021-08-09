News BriefsTechnology

Pentagon Advances Experiments with Autonomous Barges to Replenish Aircraft

09 Aug 2021 OODA Analyst

The Defense Department is allegedly gearing up to test a full-scale autonomous ocean replenishment system that utilizes technology-driven kits that are able to transform existing barges into self-moving platforms with the ability to land and refuel military aircraft. If successful, the barges will comprise a network of smart, technology-powered floating military gas and resupply stations. On Thursday, autonomous marine navigation company Sea Machines announced the advancement of a multi-year transaction between the company and the Defense Innovation Unit, which primarily focuses on rapid prototyping of autonomy projects for the department.

The $3.1 million contract consists of the experimentation and deployment of the autonomous sea navigation work. According to the Defense Department, the fleet would push the military’s operational capabilities at sea into a new realm. The technology-driven kit converts conventional deck barges into self-propelled ships that have the ability to surface vessels, shore stations, and replenish rotary-wing aircraft without human assistance.

OODA Analyst

OODA is comprised of a unique team of international experts capable of providing advanced intelligence and analysis, strategy and planning support, risk and threat management, training, decision support, crisis response, and security services to global corporations and governments.

