In Fallen Afghan City, Fires, Airstrikes and Victorious Taliban Taking Selfies

In the city of Kunduz, Afghanistan, residents watched the Taliban fight government forces and edge closer and closer to the city’s center. On Sunday morning of last week, Taliban fighters were able to close in on key government buildings and take over the city. According to residents, Taliban fighters acted relaxed and cheerful after the weeks-long conflict, taking selfies in the city’s main square and celebrating. The Taliban raised its white flags everywhere while residents hid inside residential buildings and watched as fires set by the terrorist organization burned through shops, markets, and other buildings.

Footage released to social media showed Taliban fighters driving around in Ford Rangers that still bore the markings of the Afghan National Army. The Taliban first opened the gates of the Kunduz prison, freeing scores of their own charges, common criminals, and security detainees. Later that day, an airstrike hit the headquarters of the National Directorate of Security, however, it is unclear whether it was Afghan or American.

