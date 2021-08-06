Powerful blast rocks Kabul after Afghan army urges civilians to leave Taliban-controlled areas of major city

On Tuesday evening, a car bomb exploded near the home of Afghanistan’s acting defense minister in Kabul, Minister Bismillah Mohammadi. This incident was previously reported on, but there have been some significant updates to the case. Mohammadi was not home at the time of the attack and four assailants were killed by Afghan security when they were able to enter the residency. Officials have confirmed that eight civilians died as a result of the blast and subsequent gunfire exchange, while 20 others are being treated for injuries. The attack occurred just hours after the Afghan army urged residents in another city to evacuate due to an impending military operation against the Taliban.

The Taliban has since claimed responsibility for the attack through spokesman Zabihullah Mojahid, who released a message to the media on Wednesday. Kabul has been spared from the majority of the violence between Afghan military forces and the Taliban while the terrorist organization focuses on targeting other regions. The Taliban has been on a rampage of violent offensive following the withdrawal of US and NATO troops from Afghanistan.