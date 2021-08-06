NSF Adds 11 New AI Research Institutes to Its Collaborative, Nationwide Network

The National Science Foundation announced earlier this week that it has officially extended the reach of its National Artificial Intelligence Research Institutes. According to the statement, the foundation added 11 new institutes where officials will collaborate to pursue AI research in complex areas such as augmented learning, precision agriculture, cybersecurity, and more. The researchers at the institute boast knowledge in a wide range of disciplines, allowing for an integrated effort to tackle new challenges brought up by the development of artificial intelligence.

In total, the NSF is investing in 18 institutes spanning 40 different states and the District of Columbia. The program aims to boost America’s technological edge, with each institute acting as a central hub for the public, private, and academic sectors to collaborate on evolving technology. The groups form a broader nationwide network and seeks to establish and research AI-driven advancements. NSF leads the initiative alongside the Homeland Security Department, the Agriculture Department’s National Institute of Food and Agriculture, Google, Amazon, Intel, and Accenture.

