Militia finds 40 bodies in Myanmar jungle after army crackdown, says UN envoy

A member of a Myanmar militia fighting the army in the central part of the country reported that the militia has uncovered at least 40 bodies in jungle areas over the past few weeks, some of which show signs of torture. Since the military staged a coup on the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi on February 1, hundreds of people have been killed as the army violently met protestors with bullets. There have been several clashes between soldiers and quickly assembled lightly armed local militias. The bodies were found in and around Kani, a town in the Sagaing area, which has seen intense fighting over the past few months between the army and militia groups set up by critics and opponents.

The claims have not been verified, however, the UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and Myanmar’s UN envoy Kyaw Moe Tun reported the discoveries. The bodies have not yet been identified, and signify arrests and killings committed by the military, among other atrocities. Moe Tun demanded urgent humanitarian intervention from the international community before further conflict occurs.