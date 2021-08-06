Microsoft’s Patch for Windows Hello Bypass Bug is Faulty, Researchers at Black Hat Say

Researchers at the cybersecurity conference Black Hat have demonstrated how it is possible to circumvent Microsoft’s Windows Hello biometric authentication through utilizing a spoofed camera. Researchers found that Windows Hello is faulty and can easily be overcome with a single infrared image of a user’s face on a tampered copy of an external USB-based webcam. The vulnerability has a CVSS score of 5.7 and is tracked as CVE-2021-34466. Although the flaw was patched by Microsoft in July, earlier this week security professionals proved that the patch was not effective in certain scenarios. Security researcher Omer Tsarfati, an employee at CyberArk Labs, detailed his research and demonstrated the bypass.